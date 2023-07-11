Murmu Exhorts People To Loosen Purse Strings For Country's Welfare

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said it is the duty of all of us to improve the state of education in the country and eradicate inequality as she urged people to use their wealth for the country's welfare.

Murmu made the comments during an interaction with a group of founders and businessmen who called upon her at Rashtrapati Bhavan Monday evening on the sideline of the Visitor’s Conference 2023.

"Working to improve educational conditions and eradicating inequality in society is the duty of all of us. Wealth should be used for the betterment of society and the country," she said.

"Our society and country have contributed to our success in some way, therefore we should try to pay back to society. I am happy to note that benefactors are donating generously for the welfare of society without any compulsion," she added.

The President said that she was particularly elated to be in the company of those who have been donating money with the "selfless" purpose to improve the education and health of the people.

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee of Shiv Nadar University, and Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group attended the interaction along with their spouses.

Among others who met the president were Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of Indigo Airlines, Muktesh Pant, Former CEO of Yum China, Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree, Prashanth Prakash, Co-Founder and Partner, Accel India, and Shridhar Shukla, Co-Founder, Chairman, KPOINT Technologies.

Rizwan Koita, Co-Founder and CEO of CitiusTech, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt Ltd, T T Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Prestige, Nemish Shah, Co-Founder of ENAM and Board of Governor of FLAME University too were among the businesspersons who met Murmu.