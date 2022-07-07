Murmu Meets Assam NDA MPs And Legislators To Seek Support

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met Assam MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) here to seek support for the July 18 polls.

Murmu met the representatives at a city hotel here where she was greeted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state unit President Bhabesh Kalita, AGP President Atul Bora, UPPL Chief Pramode Bodo among others.

She was accompanied by Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratima Bhowmick, and BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Chief Minister said that they were honoured to have had the ''opportunity to interact with NDA's nominee for the upcoming presidential elections''.

''Murmuji's interaction with the legislators of @BJP4Assam and allies was really an enriching experience for all of us'', Sarma tweeted.

''We extend our best wishes to her for the upcoming elections'', he added.

The Union Shipping Minister said ''we have been provided with an opportunity to become a part of the greatest democratic traditions of our country''.

''Murmuji personifies the aspirations of every Indian who dreams to reach the crest of public life through hard work, courage, determination and commitment to public welfare'', he said.

Her life gives hope to all tribals, persons with economic challenges, women and, above all, anyone with an honest intent to commit to public service, Sonowal added.

Murmu on her arrival at the hotel was welcomed by tribal dancers and later the legislators and MPs greeted her with Assamese 'gamosas' and scarves of the different tribes of the state.

The Chief Minister also welcomed her with a 'gamosa', the traditional 'japi' or the headgear and a bouquet.

Murmu arrived here late on Tuesday night and left for Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya on Wednesday to campaign in these states.

She returned here last night and halted at a city hotel before leaving for Mizoram on Thursday morning.

The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in the Upper house while the AGP and the UPPL have one each in Rajya Sabha.

The 126-member legislative assembly currently comprises 78 MLAs of the ruling NDA with the BJP having 62 legislators, while its allies AGP and UPPL have nine and seven respectively.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal has said that his party will also support Murmu.

The party has Ajmal as the lone MP in the Lok Sabha besides 15 MLAs in the state legislature.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential poll and is also scheduled to visit Assam to seek votes from members of parties supporting him.

