Museum Day: National Museum To Host Special Educational Activities To Commemorate Occasion

As International Museum Day is just around the corner, the National Museum in New Delhi is going to host unique activities and events on this occasion from May 16 to 20. Every year, International Museum Day is observed on May 18 to raise awareness and knowledge about how museums are an essential form of cultural exchange, advancement of mutual understanding, collaboration, and harmony among people. Further, throughout the five-day celebrations, the National Museum will conduct a variety of online and offline activities for both children and adults, ANI reported.

Among the events planned, National Museum will offer a ‘Teachers' Training Workshop’ in conjunction with CCRT, Dwarka; Mata Sundari College, Delhi; and the Indian Culture Portal. Following that, a one-day Museum Educators' Meet will be held in Delhi, including participation from several national and state government museums.

The Ministry of Culture further revealed that the Museum is partnering with the Heritage Lab, Flow India, Access for All, and the 'Heritage for Educators' conference. The Educators' Meet is a National Museum pilot effort that aims to bring government museum educators together on a single platform to exchange and address opportunities, issues, and solutions, ANI reported.

Programs organised by National Museum on the occasion of Museum Day

In addition to this, on May 18, 19, and 20, the National Museum will be open for longer hours, from 10 am to 9 pm. Taking this occasion into consideration, the museum has created gallery walks guided by curators, consultants, as well as senior National Museum walk leaders, hands-on activities for youngsters, engagement counters for walk-in visitors, and a special session with NM conservators, among other things. The museum is also hosting special walks and activities for youngsters representing various non-profit organisations.

Furthermore, the National Museum Auditorium will host spectacular live performances every evening at 7 pm. The SADHO Band would be performing Sufi Music on May 18, Sudha Jagannath and her group, 'Brihanayika Natryasurabhe' would perform Bharatnatyam on May 19, and Shagun Butani and her 'Sudhayaa Dance Foundation group' is also going to conduct ABHISAAR, Odissi performance compositions from the traditional repertoire of Odissi that find resonance in some of the artefacts on display in the National Museum, ANI reported.

'The Power of Museums'

Since 1977, the International Council Of Museums (ICOM) has celebrated International Museum Day, which constitutes a unique opportunity for the international museum community. According to a report from ICOM, last year, almost 37,000 museums from 158 nations and territories took part in the event. Further, this year's theme is “The Power of Museums”, which states that museums have the ability to change the world in which people reside. As per the ICOM report, Museum teaches about the past and helps to open people's minds to new ideas for constructing a better future.

💥COUNTDOWN IS ON, just 3 days to the International Museum Day! #IMD2022

📍Celebrate #InternationalMuseumDay in your museum! ➡️Register your special event on our interactive map to join thousands of museums 🌍🌎🌏 in unleashing #ThePowerofMuseums! 🎊https://t.co/EwvyKjcxVL pic.twitter.com/U6bEsPndRc — ICOM (@IcomOfficiel) May 15, 2022

(Image: Shutterstock)