Museums, Branding, Beautification & More: PM Modi Tells City Mayors Sky Is The Limit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed a conclave of BJP mayors and deputy mayors in Gujarat on Tuesday. Speaking distinctly on the aspect of development and city planning, Modi asked the mayors to focus on the creation of satellite towns in order to reduce the burden on the cities.

He additionally instructed the mayors to let go of the election-centric approach and engage in planning a holistic development of the cities. The Prime Minister even asked the elected representatives to reach out to the street vendors and ensure that each vendor is informed about the PM Swanidhi Yojana, and enable them to do all their transactions digitally. “If they do more digital transactions, they can avail bank loans at low-interest rates than borrowing from private financiers,” PM Modi stated.

PM Modi to Mayors: Prepare the next 25-year plan

The Prime Minister further urged the mayors to prepare the next 25-year plan ensuring people’s participation. Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of decentralized urban planning as he claimed that “everything cannot be done from Delhi”.

While reminding the mayors of the importance of working at the grassroot level, the PM suggested that urban planning should be undertaken at the state level instead of just depending on the centre in order to yield much better results.

Citing the development post his appointment as the PM, Narendra Modi said that the Metro rail network in various cities of India was less than 250 Km in 2014 while now it has increased to more than 750 km. He further stated that work was ongoing to construct 1,000 Km more.

Modi stresses on "beautification of cities"

The Prime Minister suggested to the mayors to organize competitions among the cities in order to determine which one is cleaner and more beautiful compared to the other. Such competitions are set to enhance the process of their beautification. Modi had made a similar request in the previous All India Mayors Conference that was held in Varanasi on 17 December 2021.

Narendra Modi also urged the mayors to set up city museums to showcase the heritage, history and uniqueness of the respective cities.