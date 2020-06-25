Music, Books To Help COVID-19 Patients Beat Stress In Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

In a bid to minimise stress and to keep COVID-19 patients relaxed amid weeks of isolation, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has installed music systems and a library for book-reading. The patients admitted in Coronavirus wards here will now be able to enjoy music including 24-hour FM channel and read books to refresh their minds. The new wards in the hospital consists of 50 beds each.

"The move comes after the doctors noticed that the patients were suffering from mental stress due to their isolation. As a result, the authorities decided to treat the patients in the newly renovated wards in an environment where the patients are mentally happy," a Health Department official said.

READ | Kerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Returnees From Gulf Countries; Cites Surge In Cases

The developments came after Thiruvananthapuram Medical College witnessed two incidents of COVID-19 patients committing suicide and the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja sought a report regarding it. The report suggested minimising stress level in isolated patients. Following this, the Health Minister gave approval for the were up-gradation and renovation of COVID-19 wards. The Ministry aims at renovating more wards with these facilities replicate the same in other districts as well.

READ | Kerala's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 3,600; Sees 152 Cases

KK Shailaja joins UN panel discussion

Health Minister KK Shailaja recently participated in a panel discussion on the United Nation's World Public Service Day and presented the "Kerala model" of fighting the pandemic COVID-19.

Shailaja was the lone member from India who participated in the panel discussion titled "On the Frontline: Public Servants and the COVID-19 pandemic" on Tuesday, which saw the participation of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other top UN dignitaries.

READ | Kerala Govt To Provide Students With Laptops Under KSFE Scheme To 'bridge Digital Divide'

"Social security has been strengthened by ensuring that marginalized and vulnerable sections of the society were not affected by regulatory measures. The idea of One World One Health, of the United Nations was implemented," the Minister said during the webinar, an official release said.

She explained that the experience that the state health department gained while dealing with the Nipah outbreak of 2018 has helped in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Kerala Health Minister Presents State's Model Of Tackling COVID-19 At UN Webinar

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: ANI)