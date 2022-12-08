Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan's Family Alleges Harassment By Kolkata Police For 'bribe'

The wife of Indian classical musician and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Rashid Khan, Joyeeta Basu Khan, on Wednesday accused the Kolkata police of an incident of harassment for refusing to pay a ‘bribe.’ In a televised interview with the Republic Media Network, Joyeeta Basu Khan labelled Kolkata Police’s behaviour as “a sequence of affairs” that has been ongoing for several years but has now “personally affected” the Rashid Khan family as the singer’s driver was allegedly arrested and taken to Pragati Maidan police station for no apparent breach of laws.

Narrating the ordeal and the ill-treatment that her husband Ustad Rashid Khan’s driver was put through, Joyeeta Basu Khan alleged that Kolkata Police demanded a sum of money be paid as they stopped the musical maestro's car at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport. The musician’s driver, at the time, was returning after he dropped off his friend, another well-known musician, at his residence. Kolkata Police allegedly heckled both the driver and a bodyguard over paying what Joyeeta Basu Khan called “a bribe.”

“It’s not necessary that you have to be drunk,” Joyeeta told Republic, adding that it is obligatory to pay some amount to the Kolkata police if they stop you, “or else they would slap a drunken driving case against you.” “This happens,” furthermore she noted, "this happens regularly,” refuting that the driver, at the time of detention, was drunk.

#LIVE | What is the mechanism that works? Is it bribery? And if so, what's it for? We are taxpaying citizens: Joyeeta Basu Khan, wife of Ustad Rashid Khan, who has alleged harassment and being asked to pay a 'bribe' by cops in Kolkata https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/cDe94YtjyO — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022

Incident 'really, really baffled me..'

The harassment by the Kolkata police, and their alleged demand for a 'bribe' from the driver “really, really baffled me yesterday,” Joyeeta added. According to Ustad Rashid Khan's wife, the Beleghata Traffic Guard Police Officers of Kolkata stopped the vehicle late at night. “My driver could not pay the bribe as he was carrying only a small sum of money, notably just the parking fee of Rs 30-40,” said Joyeeta, adding that the driver clarified to the cops “I do not have the money.” His license was immediately seized, she informed. “We still don’t know where the license is past 16 to 17 hours into the incident,” she told Republic.

“Any traffic police, when they take the license, notify on message,” she continued. “That did not happen.”

Cops used the tactics of harassment and demanded bribe to be released just for refusal to pay a bribe, the wife of Ustad Rashid Khan said. The incident unfolded around 3.25 am on Wednesday. Upon refusal to pay the amount, the Kolkata Police allegedly confiscated the vehicle and drove it to the police station. They also apprehended the driver on the pretext of breaking the traffic rule.

When asked what motivated the cops to drag the driver to the police station, despite that there were no tests for drunken driving, Joyeeta Basu Khan responded by saying “when the car was taken by an unknown police member to the Pragati Maidan Police station, there, the manager asked the duty officer the reason for seizing the vehicle. Not responding, they took away the car keys as well,” Joyeeta Basu Khan told Republic. The duty officer also fired warnings, “if you question too much, we will put you in jail too.” The name of the duty officer was not identified by the 23-year-old bodyguard.

“He was scared,” said Ustad Rashid Khan’s wife, “he called me to notify me, that he had no idea what they were detained for,” she further added.

When the entire incident was filmed on camera, Kolkata police threatened the bodyguard to “keep to down the camera and stop filming.” “Can the police threaten the people to stop shooting the video if they are being harassed?” asked Joyeeta. Ustad Rashid Khan was notified about the incident much later by his bodyguard. The musician called the police station in the early hours of Wednesday and demanded a reason for the arrest of his driver. He then reached the police station and later the driver was released, according to Joyeeta. The artist's family expressed anger over this incident. Several high-ranking police officers were also informed. The Kolkata Police is yet to issue an official response on the incident.

This year Ustad Rashid Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Khan is a well-known Indian classical music artist from Kolkata. He has already received Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He has done many programs for classical music in the country. He lives along with his family in Kolkata.