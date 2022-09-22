Muslim Bodies Back Mega Crackdown On PFI; Urge Youth To Be Patient, Support Agencies

In view of mega raids on the radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday spearheaded by the NIA, the Muslim Students' Organisation of India, Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam, and Kul Hind Markazi Imam Council, among others have strongly supported the 'largest-ever investigation process till date' by the central agency and backed the crackdown on the extremist organisation.

Taking to Twitter, the MSO of India wrote, "Muslim youth should be patient on the action taken on PFI on the appeal of the Muslim organisation. Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam, Kul Hind Markazi Imam Council and MSO have said in their statement that if this action has been taken for compliance of law and prevention of terrorism, then everyone should be patient on it."

The Muslim Students' Organisation of India further added, "The organisations said the charges of murder, violence and possession of weapons against those arrested were serious. However, these allegations have to be proved in court. All the organisations said that for the last several days there are continuous reports of anti-national activities of PFI."

"It is a point of consideration for the Muslims of the country that considering the PFI's allegations of basically brainwashing the youth with Salafi Wahhabi ideology, Muslims should help the country in its pursuit of stability and peace," the apex student and youth body of the community said.

NIA's mega crackdown on PFI

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the NIA, ED, and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations. As many as 300 NIA officers are involved in the raids at over 80 locations across the country.

Officials said the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

The maximum number of arrests in the massive crackdown were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Assam (9), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi and Puducherry (3 each), and Rajasthan (2).

(With agency inputs)