Muslim Body Urges Shaheen Bagh Women To Call Off Protests: 'Govt Assured No NRC For Now'

Requesting the Shaheen Bagh women protestors to suspended their protests for now, clerics of Muslim outfit Darul Uloom, on Friday, stated that they had reached a consensus on the matter. He said that while the statements of the BJP ministers was not satisfactory to most, the government had assured that NRC will not be implemented as of now. Moreover, they said that the matter was being fought in the courts.

"Instead of asking women protestors to ask to end their protests, it is easier to ask them to end their protests for now. We have almost reached a consensus. I know that the statements by most of the BJP ministers have not satisfied many, but the government has assured that NRC will not be implemented as of now," he said.

He added, "This can be taken as an achievement and hence we appeal to stop the protests as of now. There are pending matters related to NRC in the court. If these matters are resolved in court, you don't need to protest, if not - we know our legal rights. As we have no contact directly with these women, the initiative should be taken by the citizens."

Earlier on February 3, PM Modi claimed that the protests were not a coincidence, but a political experiment against national harmony, while addressing a rally in Delhi's Karkardooma area. Slamming the AAP and the Congress for politicising the protests, he claimed that the protests would have stopped after government assurances. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

"Let it be Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh - there have been protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act for the past few days. If this was just a protest against the law, it should have ended after the many assurances by the government. But the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are politicising it," he said.

The protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children started protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. While the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the protests inspite of claims that protestors have put barricades and heavy stones on the sides of the roads, the protests have continued with people still gathering and causing road blockages and traffic congestions. Inspite the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women.

Recently, a man fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has offered to talk to protestors in Shaheen Bagh about CAA. The Jamia co-ordination committee has stated that it will open its side of the roads during polls, but continue protests from February 9.