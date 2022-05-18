Muslim Cleric Fearmongers Over Gyanvapi; Calls For Violence, Draws Comparison To Sri Lanka

As the row explodes over Gyanvapir masjid, a Muslim cleric allegedly tried to fearmonger, saying that the situation will become like Sri Lanka. He also claimed the Gyanvapir controversy is "preplanned".

"The Gyanvapi matter is preplanned. It is the replay of Babri Masjid. The same thing was started in Babri Masjid, discovering Hindu idols, vandalising the mosque and ASI's digging. When government fails to give facilities to its citizens, then it starts use religion. It is happening in the country," Maulana Mohd Sajid Rashidi, President, All India Imam Association, said.

He added, "there is nothing in the mosque. The fact is on the orders of Raja Mansingh Aurangazeb attacked the temple. The main pujari at that time jumped in Ganga with Shivling. So how 'Shivling' appeared in Wazu Khana?"

Slamming the government, Rashidi said, "the people of the country will beat them like what is happening in Sri Lanka. The Muslims and Buddhists will stand. Hindus have destroyed many Buddhist sites and made temples. This is the history that cannot be changed."

AIMPLB asks Centre & state govts to clarify stand on targeting Muslims' places of worship

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked the Central and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims.

The board also approved providing legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee (IMC) and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi case and launch a nationwide agitation.

It was regretted during the meeting that the places of worship of Muslims in the country are being targeted and the Religious Places Act of 1991, which was enacted in Parliament with the consent of all, is being openly flouted," AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas told PTI.

Gyanvapi Mosque is located near the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple and a Varanasi court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking authorisation for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.