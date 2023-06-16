Muslim Girl Enrolled For Kathakali At Kalamandalam, Father Says Daughter's Dream Fulfilled

This Monday, when the Prestigious Kalamandalam University at Shornur in Kerala opens its doors for the new academic year intake for Kathakali, it also opens the door to a historic beginning. The campus that imparts classical art courses for the last 93 years has taken in its first Muslim ward to be part of its 8-year-long Kathakali course.

13-year-old, Saabri Nizam who hails from Kollam is selected among the seven students to be trained in the classical art form in the prestigious deemed to be university, that started in 1930.

My Daughter's Biggest Dream Is Fulfilled: Saabri's Father

Nizam, Saabri’s father, a freelance photographer by profession, evinced interest in Saabri when he used to take her along to cover Kathakali performances at their native Anchal in the Kollam district.

“My daughter’s biggest dream has been fulfilled,” says the elated father while reminiscing how his daughter would watch the Kathakali performances, that traditionally get performed at Temples of Kerala in the night.

“ Litle tot Saabri would watch the performance keeping her eyes peeled, and be enamoured by the colours of the dance form,” Nizam added.

Knowing her interest, Nizam arranged for Saabri to be trained by Aromalaashan, a teacher who used to teach on a part-time basis at Kalamandalam.

"Every year, at Kalamandalam we absorb 6 students to be trained. However, the training for classical art, that too at such a young age is often hard for many adolescents. It was seen that these children drop out of the course in two or three years. That is why the university decided to take at least 8 students. Saabri is the seventh student that we have taken in," stated Kalamandalam Ravikumar, HOD of Kathakali (Southern), Kalamandalam.

"The university provides three options in order of preference to get enrolled. This year, three boys and five girls had applied for the post. Saabri was the only applicant who left the second and third option blank."

The intake is only for children who are below 14 years. After the 8-year comprehensive course, they can also opt for 2 years MA in Kathakali.

Saabri’s parents were very particular that the University shouldn’t give her any special treatment.

“Nizam and Saabri were very particular that her studies do not get any impediment due to her religious beliefs. Her father had stated they have come with an open heart to learn the art in its original form and they are ready to accept it in its original traditional form,” stated Ravikumar.

Kalamandalam has a long-standing tradition of providing training to students regardless of their religious affiliations. Throughout its illustrious history, the university has nurtured exceptional talents, including renowned figures such as Kalamandalam Hyderali, recognized as one of the finest Kathakali singers of his time, as well as Kalamandalam John and Bharatanatyam maestro Kalamandalam Husnabanu, among others.

In recent news, the prestigious public institution, which is a deemed university, gained attention when dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai was appointed as its Chancellor by the Kerala government.