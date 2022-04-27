In a significant development in the Alwar demolition case, a Muslim group has now claimed that a Congress leader resorted to 'hate speech and provocation' to incite riots in the region. Filing a case against Congress Zilla head Yogesh Mishra, the community has alleged that the party used the Alwar demolition to 'ruin the atmosphere' in Rajgarh.

"The entire role behind the demolition of the temples in Rajgarh is that of the Congress. A Congress MLA is responsible. We Muslims do not have anything to do with this, we did not want the temples to be demolished. Congress was responsible for this, it was their administration, their MLA had gone there," said a Muslim youth in the region.

"So far, Alwar has seen no such riots, so they are worried about why this is not happening. How will they benefit politically without riots? Who will need them? This is why this is happening," he added.

Notably, the man who has filed the complaint is a Congress worker who has tendered his resignation over the matter. Speaking to Republic Sahoon said, "Congress' Zilla Head Yogesh Mishra gave an unconstitutional speech. He provoked people. If something happens tomorrow to any religious site, who would be responsible? After I lodged my protest, they demanded an explanation from him. He claimed it was taken in the wrong way, he did not even apologize. They are spoiling the atmosphere."

Alwar temple demolition

Under the pretext of 'development', the Rajasthan government on Friday got bulldozers to run on residences and three temples in Alwar's Rajgarh including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir. The sculptures were reportedly broken with the yellow claws of the bulldozer, while an ancient Shivling was cut using a drill, even as people pleaded with the administration to not destroy the temples. A day later, a cowshed was razed to the ground.

Speaking to Republic TV after the drive, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena stated that the demolition had been done for the 'welfare' of the locals in Rajgarh. He also argued that a 'prior notice' had been given to the locals of the region before the action was taken, a claim which locals have rubbished.

In turn, the residents have levelled a massive allegation against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, saying that the demolition was carried out in 'vendetta', given that the area had elected BJP councillors.