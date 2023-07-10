Muslim League Delegation To Visit Manipur 'for Quick Restoration Of Peace'

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced that a party delegation led by community leader Sadiqali Shihab Thangal will visit Manipur in the aftermath of the violence that rocked the northeastern state. The delegation, headed by Syed Sadiqali Thangal of Panakkad, will visit the riot-hit areas, an announcement on Facebook by Rajya Sabha MP PV Abdul Wahab, said.

The delegation consists of Ponanni Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammad Basheer, writer and orator Abdussamad Samadani MP, Rajya Sabha MP PV Abdul Wahab, Lok Sabha MP from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Nawaz Ghani, and IUML National Secretary Khurram Anees Omar.

Team will reach Imphal on Monday: MP PV Abdul Wahab

PV Abdul Wahab MP said that the team will reach Imphal on Monday to assess the situation in Manipur. He said the team will meet key personalities and make necessary interventions to quell the riots.

"The team reaching Imphal today will assess the situation in Manipur. We will meet important personalities. It will lead to the necessary interventions to quell the insurgency. The life and property of every citizen of the country is precious. May Manipur calm down quickly. Let's pray for that," Abdul Wahab wrote in his Facebook post.

Third delegation from Kerala to visit Manipur

Congress MPs Hibi Eaden and Dean Kuriakose Kerala were the first delegation to visit Manipur, interestingly, even before their leader Rahul Gandhi. Jose K Mani, the chairman of The Kerala Congress (Mani), an ally of the ruling LDF had also visited the state.

The politicians in Kerala's back-to-back visit, often highlighting the alleged sorry state of Christians in the North Eastern state was being highlighted in Kerala as the Sangh Parivar had inched closer to many church leaders.

Hibi Eden, the MP from Ernakulam, a district which has a large representation of Christians, made many public speeches after his return from Manipur stating that the riots in Manipur are part of the RSS' fundamental agenda to wipe out Christian Minorities.

“Most of the institutions there which are charred to the ground belong to Christians," he had said during a public meeting on June 25.