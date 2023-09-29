Muslim National Forum Running 'Tiranga For PoK' Campaign, To Take Out March On October 1

The sentiment to reintegrate the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is gaining momentum among the Indian Muslims as they seem to be determined to reclaim PoK. As part of its efforts to reclaim Indian territory under Pakistan’s rule, the nationalist Muslim organisation, Muslim National Forum, is running the 'Tiranga for PoK' campaign. In view of its campaign, the forum has also organised a peaceful protest march against Pakistan in Delhi on October 1.

Informing about the campaign, Shahid Saeed, the forum's spokesperson, stated that through the Muslim National Forum, there is an unprecedented nationwide movement, public awareness campaign, and diplomatic efforts underway to reclaim PoK.

Further bringing in the reference of the Pakistan's crumbling economy, the Muslim National Forum’s spokesperson said that the country's economic situation is such that it cannot sustain its various provinces for long. “Now, the time has come for India to take solid political and diplomatic steps towards the realisation of a united India,” Shahid Saeed added.

Protest march on October 1

Informing about the protest march against Pakistan on October 1, the forum's national coordinator and a member of the Minority Education Institution Council, Shahid Akhtar, said that the march will start from the Red Fort, go up to Gurudwara Sis Ganj and then return to the Red Fort.

The march route will include Digambar Jain Temple, Gauri Shankar Temple, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Sunehri Masjid, and St. Stephen's Church. After Delhi, over 100 such movements will be organised across the country.

Tiranga for PoK campaign

The Forum's National Coordinator, Mohammad Afzal, informed that the forum spearded the "Tiranga for PoK" campaign in Kashmir from August 9 to August 30, 2023, and it was highly successful. He further emphasised that they received spontaneous support from ordinary Kashmiri people.

Women from all over the country are also actively joining this campaign and are playing a crucial role in all campaigns run by the Muslim National Forum. Kashmiri women are also taking part in the protest and have resolved that PoK belongs to India.

