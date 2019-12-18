The Debate
WATCH: Muslim Organisations Stage Protests Against CAA

General News

Amid the on-going Anti-CAA protests, several Muslim organisations across the nation on Wednesday, December 18, staged protests against CAA

Amid the on-going Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, several Muslim organisations across the nation on Wednesday have staged protests against the Act. The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. 

