Muslim Personal Law Board Writes To PM Modi; Calls Uniform Civil Code 'unconstitutional'

Amidst the ongoing debate over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the Muslim Personal Law Board of India has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the proposed law. In the letter, Dr. Moin Ahmed Khan, National General Secretary of the Board stated that all religious groups in the country have constitutional permission to marry according to their religious customs.

The board argued that religious groups will not accept the Uniform Civil Code without discussions because its implementation would affect the Muslim community’s right to property, including marriage and divorce.

"Rights of the Muslim community in religious matters like marriage, divorce, property rights of women have been established in the Indian Constitution since the Muslim Application Act of 1937. Then what is the need for tampering under the guise of the Uniform Civil Code? Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had also said in the Constituent Assembly that before implementing the UCC, states and central governments should hold discussions with the religious community or their religious leaders. Trying to force it would not be justified," the letter said.

Over 100 former officials write to PM Modi

Over 100 former bureaucrats had on Tuesday written to Prime Minister Modi expressing concern over a "frenzy of hate-filled destruction" in the country.

In their open letter, the former bureaucrats had alleged that the BJP-ruled governments were "assiduously" practicing a “politics of hate”.

They said that they are witnessing a frenzy of hate-filled destruction in the country “where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself”.

Former Lt Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, former home secretary G K Pillai, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's principal secretary TKA Nair were among the 108 signatories to the letter.