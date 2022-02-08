Muslim Rashtriya Manch Condemns Hijab Controversy; 'discuss Issues About Girls' Education'

Deploring the controversy over students in Karnataka wearing Hijab to school, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch said on Tuesday that people should talk about real issues that cause a barrier in women's education, rather than discussing their dress code.

"On one side we talk about increasing the legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years, on the other side we have people who are trying to put a blanket on the thought process of a girl while she is going to school and college, or even getting married. If you curb the real issues that girls are facing and instead raise issues regarding their clothes not than their marks, it is wrong," Muslim Rashtriya Manch national convenor Shalini Ali told Republic TV.

She highlighted that people should talk about real issues like educating more girl children to make them doctors and IPS officers instead of questioning their dress code. "The people raking up the Hijab row, are the same people who do not wish that the women of their house go to a male doctor. Where will you get female doctors if you stall their education?" she asked.

"You should have faith in your upbringing that your child is only interested in education. Where does the cause for uniformity come from? There's only one segment of people who want this foolish play, which is not good," Ali said.

Major political controversy has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes. The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the PU Government college in Udupi when some students alleged that they were barred from attending classes as they were wearing hijab.

Karnataka Hijab row

The Hijab row later spread to other parts of Karnataka and escalated into a major controversy with political parties getting mileage out of it. Escalating the matter further, a number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs. Meanwhile, 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.

The Karnataka government has asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also issued an appeal to students to maintain peace. The High Court will shortly hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.