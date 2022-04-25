Muslim Rashtriya Manch Lauds Republic Exposé On USCIRF Pedalling Global Anti-India Plot

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) lauded Republic Media Network's expose of the truth about the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the organisation that has made it a trend to propagate a global anti-India narrative. It further added that such anti-India propaganda must be exposed.

Speaking exclusively with Republic, the national convenor of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), Shalini Ali said, "I am very happy that Republic has been able to expose this entire issue." She further added, "Muslim Rashtriya Manch has been working with Muslim minorities very closely for the upliftment." She praised the government for bringing policies for the minorities in the country. "What we have seen in the past, is that the government has also brought in many policies that have helped the minorities," she told Republic.

"Some incidents that have taken place in the last six months have been unfortunate and we condemn them," Shalini Ali said. "But nowhere you can blame the whole country," she further added. Speaking about the minorities in India, Ali said, "No minority is in any threat in the biggest democratic country of this world."

Ali slammed the Foreign intervention in the internal matter of India and said, "Their concerns are notes. They should also look at the other countries where far worse things are taking place, especially with minorities." She also slammed the fanaticism in the country and said that fanaticism does not lead to anything productive.

Global anti-India plot

On Sunday, Republic Media Network unravelled the web of connections and brought out how certain organisations and lobbies are working in an anti-India global plot. The Republic reported how in a synchronised manner, the USCIRF, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Fidelis Government Relations firm and other lobbies are working against India.

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was leading the synchronised campaign to spread fake news by circulating misleading videos from Ghaziabad. It has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly sharing fake photos and videos of a mosque burning in Tripura on social media. And interestingly, the IAMC seems to be USCIRF’s go-to destination and platform to deliver talks.

IAMC had co-sponsored an event where the USCIFR Chair Nadine Maenda was the speaker. The September 2021 event discussed the implementation of the CAA and NRC in Assam. More recently, she was part of the IAMC event on 26 January 2022 on "Protecting India's Pluralist Constitution"

The USCIRF Senior Policy Analyst Niala Mohammad at an event organised by IAMC said “We have recommended targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing their assets and/ or barring their entry into the United States”

Anti-India operations of IAMC

The IAMC cannot be played down as an innocuous organisation, because reports after reports indicate there is a strong Pakistan backing. The Former Founder of SIMI, Dr Ahmedullah Siddiqui, was present at IAMC’s first convention in Washington DC. IAMC’s early conventions involved a certain Asim Ghafoor was the spokesman for the Global Relief Foundation, which is another UNSC designated terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda.

Additionally, IAMC’s Sheikh Ubaid is also reportedly associated with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The ICNA is widely deemed as the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. In fact, Jamaat-e-Islami founder Maududi himself attended ICNA’s first major public event at New York’s Columbia University in 1974.