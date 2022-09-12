After a court in Varanasi on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi complex, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rashidi that the Muslim board respects the court's verdict and the legal team will study the matter further.

"We will follow the court's verdict. An opinion can only be created after we get the complete verdict of the court," the Maulana said, adding, "However, after the Supreme Court's decision on Places of Worship act after Babri Masjid case, we were hoping that no mandir-masjid issue will be raised in the country now, but still the issues are arising in the Nation."

He added, "Our legal team will study the matter, and then only we will further pen our opinion. Both the parties will put forward their arguments in full force on the next hearing date."

Speaking on the matter of offering Namaz, Maulana Khalid Rashidi said, "We will continue to offer Namaz at the place as this is being done since years now. Also, the court has not given any verdict on offfering Namaz in the Masjid, so we will continue to do so."

Muslim side to move High Court

Lawyer Merakuddin Siddaqui, representing the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, informed that the Muslim side will now move the Allahabad High Court challenging the lower court's order. The Committee argued that the complaint filed by the Hindu worshippers is in the nature of public interest, and therefore, such a petition should be presented before the High Court.

Hindu side's plea deemed maintainable

The district court in Varanasi on Monday rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Committee's plea challenging Hindu worshippers' request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque. The Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesh held that the plea filed by five Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The judge while delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case said the case is maintainable. The court will now hear the case on September 22.