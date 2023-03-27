Muslim Woman Singing Qawwali On Lord Krishna Wins Hearts On Internet | WATCH

There's no denying the fact that music has the power that can transcend cultural barriers and unite people, be it religious, linguistic or political. And a new video clip surfacing on social media platforms proves that. In the viral video, a Muslim woman is singing a rendition of a qawwali on Lord Krishna -- "Kanhaiya, Yaad Hai Kuch Bhi Hamaari."

Ever since the video went viral on social media platforms, it is winning people’s hearts, with hundreds pouring in their love for the beautiful qawwali on Krishna. The clip was shared by a Twitter user named Wajiha Ather Naqvi with the caption that read, "On the eve of Ramzan and in the heart of empire- overjoyed to be able to sing Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s famous kalam ‘Kanhaiya’ holding his original diwan from late 19th century Hyderabad, Deccan which includes specific musical instructions for this poem!."

On the eve of Ramzan and in the heart of empire- overjoyed to be able to sing Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur Hilm’s famous kalam ‘Kanhaiya’ holding his original diwan from late 19th century Hyderabad, Deccan which includes specific musical instructions for this poem! pic.twitter.com/RD8L25bM3c — Wajiha Ather Naqvi (@tribalgulabo) March 23, 2023

In another tweet, Naqvi explained, "Kanhaiya is an ode to Krishna is also a metaphor for the Holy Prophet as was common in the Indo-Persian literary tradition of South Asia. It continues to be performed by the Qawwal Bachche and from whom I had the privilege of learning first-hand."

For the unversed, this qawwali is often attributed to author Nawab Sadiq Jung Bahadur of Hyderabad who in his qawwali lovingly addresses lord Krishna as ‘Kanhaiya’ and talks about devotional longing for the god’s love.

After the post went viral on social media, it garnered more than 97000 views, with nearly 1000 likes and hundreds of retweets. One Twitter user who saw the post took to the comment section and appreciated the qawwali, he wrote, "beautiful" Another user's comment read, "Beautiful rendition. Will be waiting for more such traditional Kalams." Another person said, "Soo beautiful! How did you get hold of this original Diwan?"

