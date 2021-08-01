Muslim Women Rights Day: Smriti Irani Pitches For Muslim Women-led Enterprises

Speaking at the celebration of 'Muslim Women Rights Day,' Union Women & Child Development Minister of India Smriti Irani on Sunday hailed every woman coming from the minority section including Muslim, Parsi, Jain and others. Smriti Irani, in her address, talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the development of women in India and thanked him for providing immense opportunities. Appreciating the woman of the country, Irani added that they are today making their worth high enough that in the future they will be providing jobs to others.

Listing the initiatives that have benefited crores of Indian women, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister paid his duty by abolishing Triple Talaq, now it's time for Muslim women to ensure it doesn't happen.

"For the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 228000000 bank accounts were opened specifically to support women. Prime Minister said that if 'sisters' want to start their business then bak has to provide Rs 1 crore loan to them and through the medium of start-up India, 90,000 women of our country received 1 crore assistance while those women who are in the central group received 20 lakh aid loan without any mortgage and 7 crore women under self-help group received assistance. The women of the country have decided that they will not stand in the line of jobs but will make self-worth so high that they will provide jobs to other people," added Smriti Irani.

Continuing her address, Irani asked Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who was also present at the event to take a step towards helping Muslim women to start their enterprise. Speaking on the emotional front, the Union Minister added that an Indian woman has the power to sleep empty stomach but will make sure that her family has eaten. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that as many as 8 crore houses of India receive food at their doorstep, added Smriti Irani.

The BJP leader concluded her speech by adding Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi's statement that mentioned Tripple Talaq as something that kept people behind but Prime Minister came and removed it.

Triple Talaq Act- Two years of historic decision

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Saturday informed that 'Muslim Women Rights Day' would be observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the anniversary of the enactment of the law against Triple Talaq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government had enacted the Triple Talaq law on August 1, 2019. The Triple Talaq, also known as Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Indian Parliament as a law on July 30, 2019, to make instant Triple Talaq a criminal offence. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, with 99 votes in its favour and 84 against it.