Muslim Women's Rights Day To Be Observed On Aug 1 To Celebrate 2 Yrs Of Triple Talaq Act

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Saturday informed that 'Muslim Women Rights Day' would be observed across the country on August 1. In order to celebrate the second anniversary of the enactment of the Triple Talaq Law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government had enacted the Triple Talaq law on August 1, 2019.

Minority Affairs Minister acknowledges the decline in Triple Talaq cases

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi acknowledged the significant decline in triple talaq cases. He remarked that after the law came into practice, Muslim women had embraced the legislation. Naqvi quoted in a statement, "There has been a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law came into effect. Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed the law."

Different organisations across the country observe August 1 as 'Muslim Women Rights Day'. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani; Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav and Naqvi will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe Muslim Women Rights Day on Sunday. "The Modi government has strengthened the self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence of the Muslim women in the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against Triple Talaq," Naqvi said.

The Triple Talaq law

The Triple Talaq, also known as Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Indian Parliament as a law on July 30, 2019, to make instant Triple Talaq a criminal offence. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, with 99 votes in its favour and 84 against it. The Triple Talaq law makes the instant triple talaq a criminal offence and provides for a jail term of three years for a Muslim man who commits the crime. The law also makes Triple Talaq a cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on June 21, 2019, the bill replaced an Ordinance promulgated on February 21, 2019. As the Bill was pending for consideration in the Rajya Sabha and the practice of the Triple Talaq divorce system was continuing, there was an urgent need to take immediate action to prevent such a practice by making strict provisions in the law.

