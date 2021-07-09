Mussoorie Kempty Falls: Govt Restricts Entry To 50 People Amid Overcrowding Concerns

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the large crowd at tourist spots, the Uttarakhand Government introduced new regulations allowing only 50 tourists to Kempty Falls in Mussoorie. Another major restriction includes not permitting any tourist to remain at the waterfalls for more than half an hour. The action was taken after hundreds of tourists were spotted at the prime destination grossly violating COVID norms.

To enhance COVID appropriate behaviour the state Government has also set up a check post to monitor tourist movements at the site. Earlier the Government had warned of 'revenge travel' while adding that if the Centre has given certain relaxation that does not mean the virus threat is also over. "Whatever activity you do, make sure that they are COVID-appropriate," warned joint secretary of the health ministry, Lav Agarwal. In a media briefing earlier, he also highlighted that the fight with COVID is still on. Reportedly, the hotels in the tourist areas were full and there were long queues of vehicles on the streets were witnessed as people escaped to the hills as travel restrictions were eased by the Government.

PM Modi warns against tourist carelessness

PM Modi on Thursday (July 8) expressed concerns over the viral pictures and videos of crowded people flouting COVID norms in tourist places, as per sources. Terming the viral pictures and videos unpleasant, PM Modi during the virtual Council of Minister meeting said that pictures of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing wasn't a pleasant sight and that it should instil a sense of fear among the people. Recently, images of a crowded Manali went viral following which the government issued a warning. In another instance, shocking visuals of maskless tourists enjoying their time at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls also went viral.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 condition

The ramped-up efforts from the state Government came two days after Uttarakhand detected the first case of the Delta Plus variant. In last 24 hours, the state reported 64 fresh COVID-19 infections. A total of 120 patients recovered in the latest tally, as per the Government Health Ministry. The total number of COVID cases has crossed the three lakh mark in Uttarakhand and 7338 people have lost their lives due to corona in the state.