Must Have International Travel Hub In India, 40 Cr Pax In 7-10 Yrs: Aviation Min Scindia

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that India should be an international aviation hub, considering the fact that India saw around 200 million air passengers, including both domestic and international travel, before Covid-19.

An intentional aviation hub or a hub airport is the name given to an airport that airlines use outside their headquarters to concentrate passenger traffic and flight operations. Hubs are used as a transfer point to get passengers to their final destination. The more places a hub airport provides access to, the higher the flight frequency at the hub which also leads to a higher footfall of passengers.

While highlighting India's readiness to establish an International hub, Scindia said, "We had 140 million domestic travelers and 60 million international travelers pre-Covid in 2020. That is 200 million, which is expected to go to 400 million travelers in the future so there's an opportunity beckoning at our door to make sure that we have an International hub here in India."

"For that to happen, many things need to come together. We must have anchor airlines at a particular airport. Their fleet must consist of wide-bodied aircraft to transfer passengers internationally. We must ensure synergy between domestic and international departures. So we need to take one or two airports and create a model of those, it's a work in progress."

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking at a conference organized by industry body ASSOCHAM in the capital, also said that India is expected to see around 400 million (40 crore) air travelers in the next 7-10 years.

"India is also projected to have a total of 220 airports including several heliports and aerodromes by 2026. The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic," the Minister added.

