Must Know For FY 2023-24: 17 Changes From April 1 That Will Directly Impact Your Wallet

Here are 17 changes from April 1 that will directly impact your wallet (Image: Unsplash)
The Budget 2023, released in February this year, proposed a slew of modifications for the new income tax regime, ranging from tweaking the number of slabs to raising the tax rebate. As there are several changes in tax slabs and consumer segments in Budget 2023, rules that will be effected from April 1 will directly or indirectly impact your wallet.
In Budget 2023, the government proposed to increase the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Further tweaking the tax slabs, there is no tax up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.
A significant change is the removal of indexation benefit on LTCG tax on debt mutual funds which will have a significant impact on existing, as well as new investors, who may want to re-strategise their MF allocations.
Here are 17 changes which be effective from April 1 for FY 23-24:
Under the new tax regime, the following tax slabs apply to individuals below the age of 60 years:
Notably, the changes were announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget presented on February 1, 2023.