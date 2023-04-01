Must Know For FY 2023-24: 17 Changes From April 1 That Will Directly Impact Your Wallet

The Budget 2023, released in February this year, proposed a slew of modifications for the new income tax regime, ranging from tweaking the number of slabs to raising the tax rebate. As there are several changes in tax slabs and consumer segments in Budget 2023, rules that will be effected from April 1 will directly or indirectly impact your wallet.

In Budget 2023, the government proposed to increase the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. Further tweaking the tax slabs, there is no tax up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

A significant change is the removal of indexation benefit on LTCG tax on debt mutual funds which will have a significant impact on existing, as well as new investors, who may want to re-strategise their MF allocations.

Here are 17 changes which be effective from April 1 for FY 23-24:

New Tax Regime will become the default option Exemption under 87A will increase to Rs 25,000 No tax up to Rs 7 lakh in the New Tax Regime Leave Encashment Limit On Retirement Hiked From Rs 3 lakh to Rs 25 lakh No LTCG benefit on debt mutual funds NSE to roll back 6% increase in Transaction Fee Tax on insurance policies with annual premiums > Rs 5 lakh Tax on EPFO contributions higher than Rs 2.5 lakh Capital Gains Tax on property transactions above Rs 10 crore TDS to apply for online gaming prizes Commission by insurers to be under EoM Several auto companies will hike prices Hallmarked gold jewellery to have 6-digit HUID X-Ray machine import to get 15% costlier Essential medicines to get 12% costlier Dearer cigarettes, paan masala, and other tobacco products 18% higher toll on the Mumbai-Pune expressway

Changes In Income Tax Slabs:

Under the new tax regime, the following tax slabs apply to individuals below the age of 60 years:

Up to Rs 3 lakh: Nil Above Rs 3 lakh-6 lakh: 5 percent of the total income. Above Rs 6 lakh-9 lakh: 10 percent of the total income. Above Rs 9 lakh-12 lakh: 15 percent of the total income. Above Rs 12 lakh-15 lakh: 20 percent of the total income. Above Rs 15 lakh: 30 percent of the total income.

Notably, the changes were announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget presented on February 1, 2023.