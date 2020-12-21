Mutant Covid Spreads Faster, Hence We Decided To Ban UK Flights: Aviation Min Hardeep Puri

After the suspension of flight services from the UK in view of the mutant COVID-19 scare, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that the government has taken the decision after carefully considering all the facts and reports from the United Kingdom. The ban will start from December 22 at 11.59 pm and will be in effect till December 31.

Those who enter the country from the UK, before the ban is effective will have to undergo RT-PCR tests. Those who are positive will be subjected to 7 days of institutional quarantine and those who are negative will be subjected to medical observation, according to the Aviation Minister.

"There are reports from the United Kingdom. There are statements made by the senior political leaders including the Health Secretary that this new virus strain which has been reported is spreading at an alarming rate, therefore, we have decided, starting from 23.59 hours Tuesday, December 22 that all flights to and from the United Kingdom will be temporarily suspended December 31," Hardeep Singh Puri stated.

"Also, since the temporary suspension will come into being on 23.59 hours Tuesday, between now and then those who are in the pipeline will be subjected to a 100% mandatory RT-PCR test. Those who test positive will have to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine. Even those who are negative who don't have any symptoms will be subjected to medical monitoring," Puri added.

'Mutant more dominant than previous Coronavirus'

The new variant of COVID-19 is said to be having the capability of spreading at a faster rate than the previous Coronavirus, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who apprised about the new Coronavirus.

The mutation of COVID-19 has emerged in South East England and experts believe that the new strain is 70% more transmissible than the previous one. The European Union nations including France Italy and Germany have halted flights from the UK, followed by Canada, Israel, Iran Netherlands. France has issued a 48-hour travel ban starting from midnight on Monday. Israel has closed the skies for the UK, Denmark and South Africa as the mutation of the virus has been found in these countries.

The new strain of Coronavirus is more dominating than the previous one, according to the experts and has compelled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce stricter stay-at-home lockdown measures in the UK amid the festive season.

"We must, I'm afraid, look again at Christmas and as a prime minister it is my duty to take difficult decision to do what is right to protect the people of this country. Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus and the potential risk it poses, it is with a very heavy heart, I must tell you, we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," the UK Prime Minister announced.

