Mutt That Gave Sengol To Nehru Factchecks Congress Claim On Sceptre

Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the Shaivite mutt that once gave Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru the glorious Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India, on Friday, called the Congress party's claims about the sceptre fake. The statement came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is no documented evidence of Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of transfer of power from the British to India.

The Shaivite mutt reacted to Ramesh's comments saying the leader's comments were false and there were multiple documented sources both within the organisation and outside. The mutt's statement read: "Our Adeenam honoured the invitation of Rajaji, and we got a Sengol made, gave it to Lord Mountbatten, got it back from him, and presented it to Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru in an elaborate ritual. The Swami who presented it to Nehru also made it clear that this Sengol is a symbol of self-rule."

"We saw some reports that said people of a certain political party, which has deeply pained us. It is said by this Congress party that the history related to the event of the use of the Sengal to symbolise the symbol of power in 1947 is false. It has been well documented by multiple sources, including our own records, that we were invited to conduct a ritual to symbolise the transfer of power.

The statement issued by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said, it is sad and unfortunate that political leaders are making such bogus and false claims, trying to raise question marks on its credibility, and trying to reduce the importance of the use of Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power for the sake of politics.

The mutt also released pictures of the event published in newspapers.

Why is the Sengol significant

Crafted by the famous jewellers from Chennai, the historic sceptre, 'Sengol', will be placed in the new Parliament building. It will be installed close to the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on May 28.

The Sengol was handed over to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by Lord Mountbatten on August 14, 1947, to indicate the transfer of power.