Muzaffarnagar Student Assault: Case Filed Against Teacher, Counselling For The Student On

After the shocking incident of a teacher from Neha Public School in Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, urging other students to hit a visually impaired student for failing to recite a mathematics table in Hindi came to light, authorities have sprung into action.

In a video that has been circulating online, the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, is seen instigating other students to physically harm the student and making derogatory remarks about him. The video also depicts Tyagi engaged in conversation with a youth, suggesting a deeper context behind the incident. The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral, sparking widespread condemnation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the incident. The local police and education department have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The victim (7), a Class I student, endured physical blows on his back and cheeks, while Tyagi explicitly directed his fellow students to hit him harder. Despite the student's tears, Tyagi continued the assault unabated. The distressing video has now prompted the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Education Officer) to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

Responding to the incident, school authorities revealed that Tyagi had been running a makeshift school from her home due to her aversion to school duties. Tyagi's inappropriate language and actions in the viral video have led to the registration of a formal complaint.

Commenting on the viral video to ANI, the teacher said that she had been misinterpreted and had no intention of making any personal attack on the child. “The child’s parents had asked me to be strict with him, so I was scolding him for not learning his lessons. Since I am physically challenged, I asked other kids to give him a slap or two. The video that was made viral was edited and cut and doesn’t show the entire conversation. The child’s uncle made the video,” she said.

The father of the aggrieved student has demanded appropriate action against the guilty parties. Speaking to ANI, he said, “This incident happened on August 24. The teacher made the students beat my child again and again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work. My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared. There is no communal angle to this. We want the law to take its own course.”

Upon receiving the information, Mansoorpur's SO, Nikhil Tyagi, visited the residence of the accused teacher to gather further details related to the case. The police officials were investigating the case well into the night.

Circle officer of Khatauli, Ravi Shankar Sharma affirmed that an inquiry into the matter was underway.

It has been learnt that Tyagi operates a makeshift school from her home. On occasions of her refusal to carry out school duties, she resorted to subjecting the child to physical abuse by encouraging other children to assault him.

Legal proceedings are being pursued in this case. Basic Education Officer Shubham Shukla stated that a thorough investigation of the video is being conducted.

Speaking to the media, City Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said, “We took cognisance of the video through social media. The boy was beaten because he had not learnt the tables by other student at the insistence of the teacher. We have also held talks with the principal of the school. We will take appropriate action against the teacher.”

Authorities have requested people to not share the video of the child and instead give information about such incidents by email and not be a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children.

DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari also gave orders for action. A team of administrative officers is present at the spot. A case has been filed against the teacher concerned. Councelling is currently underway for the child and his parents by the child welfare committee.