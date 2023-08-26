Muzaffarnagar Student Assault: Our Child 'mistreated,' Says Family; NCPCR Orders Probe

The parents of the minor boy, who was seen being slapped by other students on the orders of his teacher for not doing his homework, said that they were hurt after seeing the clip. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said that he has issued notices to Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate (DM) and SSP in connection with the incident.

A viral video showed a teacher asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village for not doing his homework, resulting in outrage from all quarters including political parties.

Minor boy's mother said, "I was very angry and hurt after seeing the video. She could have herself punished him rather than telling other students. When he reached home, he started crying and told us about the incident. His face was red."

"They mistreated my child. We showed the video to the teacher. She said that it was not wrong and is allowed in this school," the boy's father said.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said that the police have been ordered to register an FIR in the matter and give a report. He also batted for legal action against the person who made the video viral.

"We have noticed an incident from Muzaffarnagar where a teacher made children beat another child. We have issued notices to DM Muzaffarnagar and SSP Muzaffarnagar. We have directed them to submit separate reports to us. We have directed the SP to register an FIR in this matter...and give us a report. We have directed the DM to inquire about the school certificate, its teachers, and their qualifications," he said.

"We have directed the CWC to provide counselling to all the children whether the ones used for the violence or the one who faced the violence. We have also directed that any such viral video that discloses the identity of the children should be removed from all social sites. And legal action should be taken against those who have made it," he added.