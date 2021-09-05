Muzaffarnagar: Thousands Of Farmers Attend Kisan Mahapanchayat, Kick Off 'Mission UP'

As poll battle for Uttar Pradesh intensifies, farmers assembled in thousands at Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayat. In a show of strength, farmers joined in droves demanding the Centre to repeal the three Farm Laws. Stating that the Centre was trying to mislead people by claiming the protests was only done by a few section of farmers, the farmers gathered in thousands to lend support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Mission UP'.

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

A woman farmer says, "We have gathered here demanding repeal of the three farm laws. We request the PM to take back the three laws." pic.twitter.com/6Q0gORzJJE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

Speaking to reporters, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said, "Here (Muzaffarnagar), these people (BJP) had lit the fire of hatred (referring to Muzzarnagar riots). So we have gathered here in Mahendra Singh Tikait's land to douse that fire. This will be a milestone in the farmers' protest". The Kisan Mahapanchayat was attended by top SKM leaders - Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal, Rakesh and Naresh Tikait to strategise the future of the agitation across the country.

Meanwhile, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary lashed out at the Yogi government for not permitting him to welcome the farmers gathering in Muzaffarnagar by showering flowers from a helicopter. Vowing to not accept any garlands till flowers can be showered on farmers, Chaudhary asked, "Why does this government fear farmers? Unless we replace such a government, under whose rule flowers cannot be showered on farmers, I too will not be able to accept flower garlands!".

Kisan Sansad in Delhi

Just 150 metres away from Parliament at Jantar Mantar, 200 farmers protested against the Farm Bills, demanding a total repeal. As per an agreement between the farmers and the Delhi police, 200 protestors from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and 6 from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protested peacefully from 11 AM to 5 PM daily and will last from July 22 to August 13. The farmers passed a 'People's Whip' urging all Opposition MPs to raise the farmers' protest in the Parliament, which stirred the Opposition to continuous disrupt the session, leading to multiple adjournments. The farmers also passed a 'no-confidence' motion against the government and seven resolutions annulling the Farm Laws and other agriculture-related laws passed by Parliament.

Barbed wires, wall barricades, and heightened security reappeared at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders ahead of 'Kisan Sansad'. Currently, farmers' protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, but farmers refuse to call it off re-iterating 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi'. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort. Farmers now aim to intensify protests across UP where polls will be held in February 2022.