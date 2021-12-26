Last Updated:

Muzaffarpur Fire: PM Modi Approves Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Family Of Deceased

Prime Minister Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the family members of those who were killed in a blast in Muzaffarnagar.

Swagata Banerjee
Muzaffarpur

Image: PTI


After at least six people died and several were left injured after a boiler exploded inside a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. 

Condoling the incident earlier, PM Modi had tweeted, "The accident in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Also, I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

According to Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Pranay Kumar, six people lost their lives after the boiler explosion took place at around 9.30 am inside a unit at Bela industrial area, that manufactures noodles and other snacks. As per top officials, the rescue operation was underway and more details on the incident were awaited. The death toll is likely to rise, as per the officials.

Though it is learnt that people who died were the employees of the factory, their identities are yet to be ascertained. It is also not known how many workers were present inside the factory when the incident occurred. District Magistrate Pranay Kumar informed that the sound was heard in near and far buildings of the region. The impact was so strong that several other buildings in the area were blown away which reduced the factory to rubble. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident at the private factory in Muzaffarpur district. 

