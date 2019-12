People all across the country are protesting against the rise in onion prices. In fact, people in Muzaffarpur, Bihar expressed their discontentment and anger by worshipping onions which was basically to draw the attention of the government towards the plight of the common man. This move comes after BJP leaders in Delhi like Meenakshi Lekhi and Vijay Goel wore garlands of onions to draw the attention of the government to the soaring prices.