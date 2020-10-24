'Muzzling Media? Be Ready To Pay Heavy Price,' Manoj Tiwari Says To Maharashtra CM Uddhav

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has spoken exclusively to Republic Media Network about the FIR filed against the network's entire editorial staff in the latest action by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police in its witch-hunt, and warned of the repercussions of attempting to attack free and independent media.

'Republic Media Network is the country's favourite'

Manoj Tiwari asserted that "whoever has attempted to muzzle the media, they have paid a heavy price" and put forth that a big political conspiracy is involved. He added that such actions by Congress and other political parties will not be able to affect the Republic Media Network. Praising the efforts of Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team, Tiwari said that Republic has always stood by the truth.

Manoj Tiwari speaks on upcoming Bihar Elections 2020

When Manoj Tiwari was asked to comment upon the opposition in Bihar, he said that the people of the state will vote for those who have fulfilled their promises, such as building Ram Mandir, evicting corruption & crime from Bihar, building a network of roads giving cycles to girls to go to school and so much more. While praising the efforts of state government, the BJP MP said that there was a time when Bihar was called 'the state of crime, but since the last 12-13 years, Bihar has been progressing rapidly. Nitish Kumar along with BJP is determined to take Bihar forward on the path of development, he added.

'We had high expectations from Uddhav Ji'

When Republic Media Network asked Manoj Tiwari's opinion on Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government's decision to open liquor shops, markets and malls in the state but not the temples, he replied, 'Every person in Maharashtra is asking the same question.' We had a lot of high expectations from the Chief Minister of Maharashtra but we were disappointed, he added.

