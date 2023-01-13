MV Ganga Vilas Flagged Off: All About World's Longest River Cruise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi virtually on Friday. “Beginning of cruise service on River Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India,” Prime Minister said.

“Ganga is not just a river to us. It is a witness to India’s glorious history. With a new approach, we began the cleanliness drive of Namami Gange,” he added.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways- Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and other ministers and senior officials from various Ministries and Departments were also present.

“Prime Minister inaugurated the world's longest river cruise (Ganga Vilas) Yatra (3,200 km from Varanasi to Dibrugarh) through video conferencing,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

Sharing pictures of the cruise, the ministry of tourism said, “MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.” Take a look at the World's Longest River cruise.

Opulent space

Among many rooms, one of the luxurious bedrooms has a sizable window that provides a spectacular view of the river, as shown in the picture.

The journey to these opulent spaces will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.

In another photo shared, it provides a sneak glance at one of the dining areas in the lavish luxury cruise.

Specifications

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is designed to highlight the best of the nation for global exposure. Around 50 tourist destinations, including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and important towns like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, and Kolkata in West Bengal, will be visited during the 51-day trip including Guwahati in Assam and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Ticket prices and how to book?

The ticket price for this opulent cruise will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 per day. Each traveller will pay approximately Rs 20 lakh for the entire journey of 51 days. A total of 36 passengers may board the ship.

The international cruise is being offered by Antara Luxury River Cruises and tickets can be booked from their website. Currently, the bookings are not open as the ongoing voyage has been booked by a Switzerland company. The next voyage is likely to be held in September for which booking will open then.