MV Govindan Resigns As Kerala Minister; Speaker M B Rajesh Gets Ministerial Post

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Image: