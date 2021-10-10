MVA Appeals People To Extend Support To Maharashtra Bandh Over Lakhimpur Violence

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (a union of the Shiv Sena), NCP, and Congress in Maharashtra, have urged people to follow Monday's state-wide bandh censuring the recent killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur.

Activists of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress have engaged in reaching out to citizens with their appeal to participate in the strike manifesting their unanimity with the farmers.

NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik on Sunday confirmed, "The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight." "The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," he said.

Coalition seeks Misra's dismissal from power

The coalition called for Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet colleague, Ajay Misra to be discharged from his duties.

"It was only after the Supreme Court's intervention that the minister's son was arrested," he said.

Union Minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, in which eight people died including four farmers. Earlier in the day, Ashish appeared before the Special Investigation Team in connection with October 3 incident.

His name was highlighted in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that ran over four farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest.

Congress to observe 'maun vrat'

Meanwhile, President of the Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole said that activists of his outfit would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai to express their resentment.

"We appeal to all Congress workers and people to participate in the bandh and ensure its success," Patole said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Raut, on Saturday, said that his party would take part in the strike with full support. He also made it clear that people had to be made aware of what he called the "anti-farmer" policies of the Centre.

The allies, however, made it clear that the bandh was called by them and not the government. Moreover, the Kisan Sabha has agreed to actively participate in the protest and said that its supporters in 21 districts of Maharashtra are in talks with like-minded organisations to make the strike a success.

Inputs: PTI

Image: ANI/PTI