MVA Govt May Form Panel To Probe Param Bir's Claims; HM Deshmukh May Dig Into Ex-CP's Past

In the latest development to the Vazegate scandal, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is likely to form a committee to probe the allegations leveled by now-transferred ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, sources said.

The committee could be headed by a retired judge and no action will be taken against the accused Minister till the report is submitted, as per inputs. This comes after Param Bir Singh, post his transfer, moved the Supreme Court seeking an impartial and fair investigation into the alleged 'malpractices' of Anil Deshmukh, which he had detailed in an explosive letter on Saturday. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi appearing for Param Bir Singh is likely to mention the plea for an urgent hearing. The entire scandal, which comes amid the even more terrifying Sachin Vaze-inspired 'Vazegate' has rocked the state and the Mumbai Police.

Anil Deshmukh's next step against Param Bir

Aiming to counter Param Bir Singh's allegations, Deshmukh is also looking to initiate a big action against the former CP, sources told Republic TV. Newly appointed Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth, who is also the DG of Anti Corruption, met Deshmukh on Monday for about half an hour. It is likely that the Maharashtra government would investigate the old allegations leveled against Param Bir Singh. Both sides were suspiciously silent on their ideas about each others' misdeeds until now.

Meanwhile, leaders of the MVA, including Sharad Pawar have attempted with little success to refute the explosive extortion charges against Deshmukh, claiming that the Minister was hospitalised and quarantined during the period of the allegation, and hence could not have met controversial cop Sachin Vaze and ask him to "extort Rs 100 crores from places across Mumbai" - as claimed by Param Bir Singh. However, the defence is sketchy and ran into technical troubles almost at inception on account of Deshmukh's political activities being well known from the time.

Deshmukh himself released statements on Monday dismissing the Mumbai CP's claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh, and then again attempted a clarification on Tuesday morning.

Prakash Javadekar slams MVA; Parliament may discuss Vazegate again

Taking a dig at the MVA crisis, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "CMP of Maharashtra government is not Common Minimum Programme, but it is Collecting Money through Police." The BJP has called for a central investigation and the subsequent suspension of Anil Deshmukh in light of the grievous allegations against him. The matter was also raised in Parliament on Monday and is likely to again on Tuesday. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is yet to make a notable statement on the matter, though he has held copious meetings on the issue over the last few days.