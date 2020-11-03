MVA Govt Refuses To Accept Centre's Position On Car Shed, To Continue Work At Kanjurmarg

Defying the Centre, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday asserted that the work for the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed will continue at the Kanjurmarg plot. Earlier in the day, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade mentioned that the land allocated for the car shed in Kanjurmarg belongs to the Union government. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, the DPIIT urged him to restrain the MMRDA from developing the car shed at the Kanjurmarg salt pan land.

It contended that the Centre has incurred severe loss due to the state government's decision to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg. Writing on Twitter, Maharashtra Environment, Protocol and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray cited revenue records to claim that the Kanjurmarg land had always been in the possession of the state government. According to him, the Collector of the Mumbai Suburban district had taken into account all land records and sub-judice matters before allocating the Kanjurmarg land to the MMRDA.

The Kanjurmarg land allotted by the Collector to MMRDA for Car depot of Metro has always been with Govt of Maharashtra as per revenue records.



The Collector, Mumbai Suburban has done due diligence of all land records and all sub-judice matters in all competent courts.

BJP slams MVA over car shed relocation

There has been a long dispute about the location of the Metro car shed. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.

While Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asserted that a single leaf of Aarey would not be cut, a report submitted by a 4-member panel constituted by the MVA government in January 2020 recommended that Aarey was the best possible site for the construction of the car shed as the other alternative places were not financially viable. On October 11, Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. He added that the building which has come up in Aarey forest shall be utilised for some other public purpose.

Reacting to the Centre's intervention, BJP MLA Shelar lamented that the state government had not sought the permission of the Salt Commissioner. Moreover, he contended that the people of Mumbai were suffering due to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's "arrogant" style of functioning. The BJP leader also slammed the Maharashtra government for delaying every project and misleading people in this regard.

