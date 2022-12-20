'MVA Govt Termed Amravati Hate Killing As Robbery, Truth Exposed Now': MP Navneet Rana

After Republic TV accessed the chargesheet filed by the NIA which revealed the name of the 11 accused in connection with Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe's murder, Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and Amravati police tried to divert the incident by terming it as robbery. She further averred that people were left confused for 3-4 days as they believed it to be a robbery incident.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Amravati Parlimentarian Navneet Rana said, "MVA government and Amravati police tried to divert the incident and fooled people by terming the entire murder as robbery. I was also left puzzled as this came right after the Udaipur murder case. After speaking to Umesh's family members, I raised the issue in Parliament as the deceased had no personal enmity with anyone. I urged Home Minister to transfer the case to NIA."

'Need to investigate how these radical groups receive funds'

She further asserted that all accused were held within a month by NIA. "Now as NIA has filed the chargesheet, the truth is exposed. However, the matter needs to be investigated thoroughly on how these radical groups receive funds and utilise it against the general public," she added.

Launching an attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Navneet Rana said, "MVA was in power for 2 and half years in Maharashtra, and in that tenure, the MVA government worked for only a few sections of the society and communities. We work by keeping everyone equal. The Central government aims to provide justice to common people." She further said MVA only did vote-bank politics in its tenure in Maharashtra.

Republic TV accesses NIA chargesheet

On Tuesday, December 20, Republic TV accessed the NIA chargesheet which revealed the named of the 11 accused - Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Kha, Abdul Taufeeque Shaikh, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Andul Arbaz, Mushifique Ahmad, Shaikh Shakil, Shahim Ahemad.

The case has been registered against them under Sections 120B, 341, 302, 153-A, 201, 118, 505, 506, 24 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16,17,18,19 & 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the investigation, "A criminal conspiracy was hatched by all the accused by constituting a terrorist gang in order to avenge Umesh Kolhe who posted a Whatsapp post in support of allegedly controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. The accused working with common intentions brutally killed Kolhe on June 21, 2022, at Ghantaghar in Amravati with an aim to strike terror among people."

Amravati Hate Killing

On June 21, 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death while going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket (27) and his wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

Narrating the ordeal, an official of the City Kotwali police station said, "Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers."

"When all of them reached Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe in his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said. The case in Kolhe's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. Later, NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation on July 2.

Image: ANI, Republic World