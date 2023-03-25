MVA Leaders Stage Silent Protest Outside Assembly Over Rahul Gandhi's Suspension

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs staged a silent protest today outside the state assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. The MLAs were seen sitting on the stairs of the assembly wearing black stripes and holding placards with ‘Death of Democracy’ written on it. Notably, Rahul Gandhi was stripped of his title of Member of Parliament (MP) yesterday after he was convicted by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

Maharashtra | MVA MLAs stage a silent protest outside State Assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/jdt8QVpOpx March 25, 2023

Congress MLAs stage walkout

The Congress MLAs on Friday staged a walkout from the Maharashtra assembly after the announcement by the Lok Sabha secretariat on the suspension of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the parliament after a court in Surat held him guilty in the case related to passing objectionable remarks on the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nana Patole from the Congress said, “We condemn the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha. We decided to walk out in protest.” However, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar termed the decision of the Congress as laughable and said, the law under which Rahul Gandhi was convicted was enacted by the Congress party during the UPA rule. The centre has just acted on it.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the centre’s decision and said, "Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has finally been cancelled..Calling a thief a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves and looters are still free and Rahul Gandhi is punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All government systems are under pressure..This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship.. Only the fight has to be given direction.."

Senior MVA leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar ‘condemned’ the centre’s move to disqualify Rahul and said, "The disqualification of Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Faizal a few months ago as MPs of the Lok Sabha are against the basic tenets of the constitution, where democratic values are being curtailed. This is condemnable and against the very principles on which the constitution is based,” he tweeted.