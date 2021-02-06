'MVA Part Of Congress' Sin?': BJP Leaders Slams Sachin Tendulkar's Poster Smear

After Devendra Fadnavis, now two more BJP leaders Ram Kadam and Ashish Shelar have come out in support of Sachin Tendulkar and lashed out at Congress for insulting a Bharata Ratna recipient. This came after Sachin's poster was smeared with oil by the youth Congress over ‘India Together’ Tweet.

On Saturday, while speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Ram Kadam called out Congress for insulting Sachin and demanded them to apologise to him and the entire country.

"It is sad to witness that Sachin Tendulkar, a very respectable and talented personality of the country who spoke in the intrests of his own country is humiliated this way by the Congress. It is unfortunate that congress workers smear oil on the faces of people who talk about patriotism. If the late Balasaheb Thackeray were alive today, this wouldn't be the scenario. We want to see what steps will be taken by the government of Maharashtra over this issue. We strongly condemn and criticize the action and Congress workers will have to apologize to Sachin Tendulkar as well as to the entire country", he said.

Kadam also added that Congress has, unfortunately, become the spokesperson of China and the conspirators sitting in America who defame our country, the country will not tolerate it at all. If anyone stands with foreign forces that too against the country is a 'traitor'.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar also posted a video on Twitter and targeted Shiv Sena for remaining silent and supporting Congress over the insult of Tendulkar. He tweeted in Hindi and Marathi and questioned as to why Shiv Sena is silent over it and remain in alliance with such party which celebrates Afzal Guru's death anniversary?

भारतरत्न सचिन तेंडुलकर, लता मंगेशकरजी और अण्णा हजारेजीं के उपर टीकाटिप्पणी, आंदोलन , आलोचना हो रही है तब शिवसेना चूप क्यो है?

अफजल गुरु की बरशी मनानेवालोंका समर्थन करनेवाली काँग्रेस के साथ सत्ता में बैठी शिवसेना इस तरह महाराष्ट्र द्रोह क्यों कर रही है?#महाराष्ट्रद्रोह pic.twitter.com/rhLAcSu1gV — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) February 6, 2021

"In Kerala, Congress smeared the poster of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar with oil. The question arises that when Greta or Rihanna criticizes the internal affairs of our country then nobody says anything, but when Sachin stood for his country then there is an outrage. When Lata Mangeshkar or Anna Hazare ji talks to the government on the issues of farmers, then Shiva Sena writes an editorial in Saamana and criticizes them. The question is why the Shiv Sena is becoming part of Congress's sin. Why is the Shiv Sena sitting in power with the Congress supporting Afzal Guru's death anniversary"?

Devendra Fadnavis questions Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's silence after reports of the Kerala Youth Congress smearing posters of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with black oil surfaced. The batting maestro had tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir.

Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi and asked, "Not only for Maharashtra but Sachin Tendulkar is a pride for the whole country. Will the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi bear such an insult of Bharat Ratna recipient"?

