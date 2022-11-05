MVA Parties Should Stop Maligning Image Of Maharashtra Government, Says State BJP Chief

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday asked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents to stop maligning the image of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government by spreading wrong messages. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take to the streets and give a befitting reply if the smear campaign continues.

The BJP leader said the Narendra Modi government is making all possible efforts to reach the end beneficiary in the country and Maharashtra.

"MVA members should stop maligning the image of the Shinde-Fadnavis government by spreading wrong messages. The MVA government had put a spike in all the projects of the BJP-led Central government to ensure that the benefits do not reach the citizens of Maharashtra," Bawankule told reporters.

He said the new government will practice good governance in the next two years and also clear the backlog of the last two-and-a-half years.

"The disgruntled MVA constituent parties (Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress) are only interested in defaming and damaging the image of the new government which will not be tolerated," the BJP leader said. He said the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will fight all elections together.

Bawankule said BJP leaders are touring the state to reach out to all sections of people, including new voters, and strengthen the party organisation with a programme to win more than 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats and 200 plus seats in the 288-member Assembly in the 2024 elections. He claimed more than 5 crore citizens of Maharashtra have benefited from various schemes of the Centre.

"More than 2 crore people will write a letter of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be forwarded to the PM," Bawankule said.

PM Modi will offer bigger and better projects to Maharashtra when the CM and his deputy meet him, he said.

Bawankule said Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare should look at the stature of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the work done by him for the people before commenting.

Speaking on the ongoing feud between MLAs Ravi Rana and Bacchu Kadu, he said though they didn't belong to BJP, they should not resort to street fights and damage the image of their respective parties.