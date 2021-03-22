MVA Says Its Govt Isn't In Danger; Rather, MVA Govt 'is' The Danger: Javadekar On Vazegate

Amid the explosive Vazegate scandal that has jolted Mumbai Police, Union Environment and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday slammed the Maharashtra state government. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Union Minister said that the Maharashtra government is not in danger. "Rather, the state of Maharashtra is in danger due to the MVA government, " Javadekar added.

While speaking at Lok Sabha on Monday, the Union Minister took a jibe at the Maharashtra government and said that until now people had only seen terrorists planting bombs, but in Maharashtra, it is the police who plants them.

Ram Kadam on Vazegate scandal

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam also spoke on the ongoing Vazegate scandal. Pointing towards the letter written by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in which he accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion among other things, Ram Kadam said that the BJP will make sure that a proper investigation is conducted in this matter. Speaking further he also said that the saffron party will make sure that if any other police officers are also a part of this plan, then their names should also come to notice.

MVA govt gets into a huddle

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has gone into a huddle, with a series of meetings scheduled within & between the MVA allies in the aftermath of Param Bir Singh's allegations. CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of top officers in the state's Home department, which was run by NCP up until now, to study the legal ramifications of the ongoing crisis and potential recourse. The Maharashtra CM is also scheduled to hold a meeting of the law and judiciary department. Sources have also informed that the three MVA allies - Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP - are also scheduled to meet on Monday evening.

Anil Deshmukh was to travel to Delhi on Monday but his visit to Sharad Pawar has been put on hold, with the NCP's leaders in Maharashtra set to hold a meeting in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh has been asked to remain till this meeting takes place, sources said. Earlier on Sunday, senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil and DyCM Ajit Pawar participated in a three-hour-long meeting at Pawar's residence in the national capital. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh had following his transfer from the Mumbai CP's position sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari accusing Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrating an explosive account even alleging 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs and activities.

BJP demands ED probe

The Maharashtra BJP continued to demand state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to step down amid the explosive letter penned by former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh. BJP's Ram Kadam called for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the Rs 100 cr allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh. As per inputs, the ED is awaiting the preliminary report of the NIA before doing it registers a case.

What allegations has Param Bir levelled against Maharashtra HM Deshmukh?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Further in his letter, the ex-Mumbai CP has alleged that Sachin Vaze before his arrest was summoned by Maharashtra Home Minister at his residence several times in connection to the target of accumulating Rs 100 crore in a month, half from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and remaining from other sources.

Singh in the letter also claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be. However, reacting to this letter, HM Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all "Extortion" allegations made by Param Bir. Taking to Twitter, he had said that the involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself.

He further said that Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.