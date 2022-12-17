MVA To Hold 'morcha' Against Shinde Govt In Mumbai Today, BJP Sets For Counter Protest

The Maharashtra Opposition - Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is all set to hold its "Halla Bol Morcha" today, December 17, in Mumbai against CM Eknath Shinde's government over several issues including the ongoing border dispute with Karnataka and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's controversial remark over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA has planned a mega protest on Saturday in Mumbai from Richardson and Crudass near JJ Hospital. The march will culminate in a rally at Azad Maidan where all the senior MVA leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, will address the crowd.

Notably, the MVA protest is the first of its kind since the spilt in Shiv Sena resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav-led government in Maharashtra. The protest in Mumbai also holds significance since it is taking place ahead of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly and the BMC polls. With this 'morcha', the MVA allies-- Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are expected to show their strength and unity.

It is pertinent to mention that the city police have planned to deploy over 2,000 security personnel including two Additional Commissioners and five Deputy Commissioners in Mumbai to keep an eye on the MVA protest so that no law and order problem arises. According to the police, if the crowd increases too much, then the Mumbai police will also use drones from time to time for surveillance through drone cameras, ANI reported.

BJP to hold counter-protest

To counter the MVA protest, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a protest against the MVA in Mumbai. The Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar announced that his party would organise "Maafi Mango'" protest in Mumbai on Saturday demanding an apology from the MVA for "insulting" Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities.

The BJP leader further alleged that Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut tried to create a controversy over Ambedkar's birthplace, while another leader Sushma Andhare "insulted" Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, saint Dynaneshwar and saint Eknath as well as the Warkari community.

(With inputs from agencies)