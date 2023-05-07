'MVA Will Remain United,' NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Assures Amid Cracks In Alliance

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that Sharad Pawar is our most important leader. The matter of his resignation is already resolved, so there is no use in bringing it up again, he said. MVA will continue to be united, Pawar stated.

Ajit Pawar was speaking to mediapersons after the fiasco over the NCP chief’s resignation from the post of party president because of rifts in the second line of leadership in the party. He stated, “NCP chief Sharad Pawar is our top leader. His resignation issue is over now, there is no point discussing that again and again... MVA will remain united always.”

Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of Sharad Pawar, also addressed the Manipur situation as he stated, “Being the LoP, I have written to CM and Dy CM to make sure that we are able to bring back the students stranded in Manipur. As soon as possible, the central government should intervene and try to bring the violence under control.”

This comes amidst the rift between the Congress and NCP over major issues. In the last few weeks, the NCP has repeatedly taken a different line from that of the Congress.

What transpired before this?

Reportedly, the struggle between the party's top brass is not new, Ajit Pawar considers himself as the successor of Sharad Pawar whereas on the other hand it is being said that Sharad Pawar wants to hand over the party command to his daughter Supriya Sule.

Maharashtra has the most number of Lok Sabha seats after Uttar Pradesh which makes it a crucial state for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Maratha strongman, Sharad Pawar, keeping this in mind resigned from the party president’s post which created a fiasco which led to the 18-member party committee rejecting Pawar’s decision to step down. Sharad Pawar founded the NCP after drifting away from the Congress party in 1999 and helmed the party since then. The master strategist, Sharad Pawar, while announcing his retirement said that he will not be going away from public life.

Uddhav Sena took a dig at Ajit Pawar

Indicating a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, in one of the editorials that was published on May 4, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana took a direct swipe at Ajit Pawar. The editorial stated that Ajit Pawar wants to be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

In support of its assertion that Ajit Pawar wants to lead Maharashtra, the editorial noted that he adopted a different stance when NCP leader Sharad Pawar declared his intention to step down from the leadership of his party. Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are important allies in Maharashtra, and the editorial is now seen as a fracture within the grand alliance.