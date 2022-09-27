MVA’s Flagship 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' Scheme Under Review, Shinde Govt Suspects Scam

In a major setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Maharashtra government has placed the previous government's flagship Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme under review suspecting irregularities. However, the Cabinet is yet to take a final call on the scheme's future. The Shiv Bhojan Thali was started by former CM Uddhav Thackeray in 2020.

The scheme came under review after the Shinde-led Maharashtra government suspected a scam and alleged that under the scheme the previous state government provided contracts to their preferred contractors.

The Shiv Bhojan Thali was the flagship scheme of the MVA government and helped benefit the poor and needy people, especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project gained huge popularity in Maharashtra and acted as the main promotion of Shiv Sena in the state. Notably, the scheme was one of the poll promises made by the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra in 2019.

What is the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme?

The 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme was aimed at helping the poor and needy people of the state. Under this welfare scheme, the beneficiaries will be provided with a square meal that contains two chapatis, one bowl vegetable, dal and rice at a subsidised rate of Rs 10.

According to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department of the Maharashtra government, the cost of Shiv Bhojan per plate for urban areas cost Rs 50 and for rural areas, it cost Rs 35. While the poor and needy people pay Rs 10 only and the balance amount will be borne by the state government. However, in March 2020 during the pandemic, the price of the thali was brought down to Rs 5.