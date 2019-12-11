My Academy Is An Anti-thesis To Favouritism & Nepotism: Jwala Gutta

Badminton ace Jwala Gutta said there was an urgent need to provide a platform to the victims of favoritism and nepotism meted out at the existing top sports academies in India and her foundation will provide them the right platform to hone their skill.

F1: Watch young Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen battle in kart race

Jwala Gutta launches her sports academy

"Well I have always raised the issue of favoritism and nepotism in some of the premier badminton academies and a lot of talents face discrimination. I have opened the Jwala Gutta Foundation to help these players who will be trained at my academy without any discrimination, favoritism, and nepotism. I will never do that. I have been a victim myself. Why would I ever do that? I do not want what happened with me should happen with others," Jwala told Republic TV in an exclusive interview. Launching her own sports academy, ‘Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence’ to train and nurture talented youth, Jwala said son Tuesday the academy will initially focus on badminton, it will expand to different sports. "Focus will be on both singles and doubles in badminton. That's where my competence is. So will start with that but next in the pipeline are cricket, tennis, and swimming."

READ: MLB trade rumours: Philadelphia Phillies snap up Didi Gregorius in $14 million deal

Other sportspersons who attended that launch announcement

The launch announcement was attended by double Olympic medalist and wrestler Sushil Kumar and Beijing Olympic medalist Vijender Singh and former Union Minister and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

READ: Australian boxers to train in India before Olympic Qualifiers

READ: India's chess wizard Viswanathan Anand turns 50