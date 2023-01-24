'My Career Because Of Balasaheb': Maharashtra Speaker Pays Tribute To Shiv Sena Founder

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday said that his started on his political journey because of Balasaheb Thackeray adding that it was the Shiv Sena founder who gave him an opportunity to enter politics. Narwekar was speaking at the unveiling of Balasaheb Thackeray's portrait at the Maharashtra Legislature on the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 23. "It brings me great pride to tell you at this moment that my political journey has been because of Balasaheb Thackeray. I was given an opportunity to enter into the world of politics by him," the Maharashtra Speaker said.

80% social work, 20% politics

Rahul Narwekar further said Balasaheb Thackeray taught the philosophy of 80% social work and 20% politics to many political workers. He added that it was the firebrand leader who allowed him to present Shiv Sena's views on the national platform.

Narwekar said that Maharashtra has been united just because of Thackeray and added that Balasaheb ensured that there was no dynasty and everyone gets equal opportunity.

"Balasaheb Thackeray ensured that there was no dynasty and all party cadres would be given equal opportunities", he said.

Calling it the biggest moment of his political career, he said that right after the government was formed in July last year, the decision of keeping the oil painting in the Central Hall was taken, for which he thanked Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Eknath Shinde pays tribute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on the leader's birth anniversary.





In the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, he also distributed awards to those who made exceptional achievements in medical services.

"It is hoped that such awards should be organised every year as such awards motivate the good performers to do better work. Along with this, the first phase of the 'Mata Safer Tar Ghar Safer' campaign implemented by the Health Department was launched," Shinde tweeted.