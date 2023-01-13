'My Daughter's Murderers Should Be Hanged To Death': Delhi Hit & Run Victim's Mother

After the MHA directed the Delhi police to slap murder charges on the accused of the Delhi hit and run case, the mother of the victim, Anjali, spoke to Republic TV where she reiterated that her daughter was murdered and now the family is satisfied with the probe.

She said, "Article 302 should be imposed. The murderers should be hanged to death and my daughter should get justice."

She added, "Those police officials must be suspended who were on duty in that area when the incident took place. Had they been more vigilant, this tragedy would have been averted and our Anjali would have been with us today. It is only their fault that this happened."

The victim's mother also said that despite the accused admitting the crime, they were not charged under any criminal offence.

She said, "I don't know, cops were reiterating that it was not the motive of the accused, even after they admitted the crime themselves, that 'yes we know there was something under the car, there was a girl, but still we were driving', and ultimately they didn't stop the car.

She continued, "Article 302 will definitely be charged as they have committed the crime, and Article 302 must be imposed."

Delhi L-G approves proposal to provide compensation to victim's family

Also, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Anjali, the 20-year-old who was killed in an accident on January 1.

The Delhi hit & run case

In the wee hours of January 1, the victim was riding her scooty when she was hit by a car. The car dragged Anjali for several kilometres, as her body was entangled.

The six accused were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Rohini court. The court ruled after statements of 20 witnesses were taken related to the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Anjali.