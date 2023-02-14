'My Goal Is To Be As Fit As PM Modi When I Am 72', Says Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Sunday, Nithin Kamath, the founder of financial services company Zerodha, said that his new fitness goal is to be able to work as hard as Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is 72. The entrepreneur tweeted a photo of himself along with PM Modi, which has been getting millions of views.

It was an honour to meet our PM @narendramodi.



My new health & fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with @nikhilkamathcio & me, despite all his meetings & travels through the day. pic.twitter.com/iiAjQ2FGr6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 13, 2023

Prior to the start of the 14th Aero India show on Sunday night, PM Modi held meetings with prominent figures from a variety of fields, including the Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty and the former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Venkatesh Prasad.

The Prime Minister told the actors that the southern states' film industries have made a significant contribution to the culture and identity of India through their work. He was especially grateful for their efforts to encourage female participation.

PM Modi mentioned the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the conversation and underlined the significance of using ITIs to offer film courses, particularly in technical subjects.

Upon his arrival in Bengaluru on Sunday, PM Modi met with these prominent figures at a dinner meeting held at the Raj Bhawan. Cricketers Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal, businessman Tarun Mehta, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, and social media personality Shraddha Jain were also present at the event.