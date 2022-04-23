'My Initial Focus Is To Build Brand India Ahead Of Next G-20 Summit': New NITI Aayog VC

With Prime Minister Modi's expectations from the NITI Aayog to globally build 'brand India', the think tank's new Vice Chairman (VC) -- designate Suman K Berry -- stated a major part of his work at the Aayog will centre around sharing anecdotes of the India story to the world after taking over as a fulltime member.

Dr Berry shared his focus, as he takes up the responsibility and said that he will sell India's story in the run-up to the next G-20 summit, where India will be hosting the Summit next year in India for the first time ever. India will remain the President of the Summit from November 2021 to December 30, 2023.

Prime Minister expects NITI Aayog to build India as a global brand

Dr Berry, in an important observation, alluding to the Prime Minister's vision of propagating the India story to the world said while India is an important force politically and economically, in the world, there is also a lot of study that keeps getting published. Maybe PM Modi is hinting to combine them and then package India's growing clout in the world.

"There is a lot of research that goes on. But I really think in a sense, presenting that as a part of the Indian story is one additional dimension of NITI Aayog and I think the prime minister would be expecting that."

He further added the intention of the Prime Minister behind building the brand of India is not only to make India strong from the inside but also the world should be exposed to the feats India has achieved and is poised for in the future. "I believe that the Prime Minister's expectation with NITI Aayog is to build India as a global brand, not only does he expect that NITI Aayog should help and support making India internally strong, but also the world should know the success story of India," he said.

Dr Suman K Berry to take charge as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog

Importantly, Berry on Saturday took a marathon three-hour meeting with the relevant officials of the NITI Aayog after taking over as a full-time member. He took charge in the presence of Member VK Paul, Ramesh Chand and CEO Amitabh Kant.

Dr Berry and Aayog's VC Rajiv Kumar's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee with immediate effect.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE : TWITTER / @NITIAayog